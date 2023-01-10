Train operator Northern launches flash sale offering five million tickets from 50p including popular Wigan route
Train operator Northern Rail has announced a flash sale with five million train tickets from as little as 50p and it includes a popular Wigan route.
The sale runs until 4pm on Friday January 13 and is valid for travel between Tuesday, January 17 and Friday March 10 on Northern services only
There are a million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and another million £1.50 tickets up for grabs from 10am on (Tuesday, 10 January) online at northernrailway.co.uk or via the Northern app.
Routes available with sale fares in both directions include Wigan Wallgate to Manchester Victoria .
Routes such as Blackpool South to Preston, Warrington Central to Liverpool Lime Street, Chester to Stockport and Bolton to Manchester Victoria are also available.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “This is our biggest ever Flash Sale – with 50p, £1 and £1.50 fares available across all parts of our network.
“We know our customers travel for a multitude of reasons – so our hope is this sale will make five million of them – be they for days out, weekends away or catch-ups with friends - that bit more affordable.
“Customers should book early to avoid disappointment. Once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Rail Minister, Huw Merriman, said: “This flash sale is five million chances to see family, friends or just get out and around for prices as low as 50p.
“We need to get people back on our railways and initiatives like this will do just that.”