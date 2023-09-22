Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Passengers will first see the new BSL visuals on trains on Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds to interpret information such as station announcements.

Census data in 2021 showed that in addition to spoken languages, BSL was the main language of 22,000 people.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Northern train carriage

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Silverwood, onboard systems manager at Northern, said: “We know that rail travel can be daunting for anyone with specific needs, and I really hope this makes a difference to give people confidence to travel by rail.

“International Day of Sign Languages which will take place on September 23, has really driven this home to us – we want to make a difference to our customers and provide for them as needed.”

Northern is looking for partners – charities, organisations or experts who could help provide sign language interpreters for the project.

The train operator aims to have the trial up and running but the end of the year.

Mr Silverwood added: “We’re looking out for people who could help with this scheme to interpret our announcements and who could share their expertise with us – so we can create the best possible service for our BSL passengers.”