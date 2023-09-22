Train operator to pilot sign language announcements
Passengers will first see the new BSL visuals on trains on Northern services between Manchester Victoria and Leeds to interpret information such as station announcements.
Census data in 2021 showed that in addition to spoken languages, BSL was the main language of 22,000 people.
Marc Silverwood, onboard systems manager at Northern, said: “We know that rail travel can be daunting for anyone with specific needs, and I really hope this makes a difference to give people confidence to travel by rail.
“International Day of Sign Languages which will take place on September 23, has really driven this home to us – we want to make a difference to our customers and provide for them as needed.”
Northern is looking for partners – charities, organisations or experts who could help provide sign language interpreters for the project.