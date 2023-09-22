Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire crews from Leigh and Atherton were called to a covered walkway off Silk Street in Leigh after receiving reports at 11.50pm on Thursday September 21 that it was in flames.

A section outside a hairdresser’s was found to be ablaze and two hose reels were required to tackle the incident.

Firefighters had to cut away some of the canopy for safety reasons

Leigh watch manager Lewis Cross said that a section of the charred timber then had to be cut away.

He added: “The cause of the fire was possibly deliberate so we have notified the police.

"Fortunately we were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjoining building and now, having removed the damaged section of canopy, the walkway is safe to use too.”

The crews were at the scene for about an hour.