News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Walkway canopy blaze thought to be arson, firefighters say

Police are investigating a blaze which wrecked a wooden canopy over a shopping parade.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 08:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fire crews from Leigh and Atherton were called to a covered walkway off Silk Street in Leigh after receiving reports at 11.50pm on Thursday September 21 that it was in flames.

A section outside a hairdresser’s was found to be ablaze and two hose reels were required to tackle the incident.

Read More
Suspected bogus cigarettes, vapes and stamps worth £80k seized in Wigan borough ...
Firefighters had to cut away some of the canopy for safety reasonsFirefighters had to cut away some of the canopy for safety reasons
Firefighters had to cut away some of the canopy for safety reasons
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Leigh watch manager Lewis Cross said that a section of the charred timber then had to be cut away.

He added: “The cause of the fire was possibly deliberate so we have notified the police.

"Fortunately we were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjoining building and now, having removed the damaged section of canopy, the walkway is safe to use too.”

The crews were at the scene for about an hour.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.