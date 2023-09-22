Walkway canopy blaze thought to be arson, firefighters say
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fire crews from Leigh and Atherton were called to a covered walkway off Silk Street in Leigh after receiving reports at 11.50pm on Thursday September 21 that it was in flames.
A section outside a hairdresser’s was found to be ablaze and two hose reels were required to tackle the incident.
Leigh watch manager Lewis Cross said that a section of the charred timber then had to be cut away.
He added: “The cause of the fire was possibly deliberate so we have notified the police.
"Fortunately we were able to prevent the flames from spreading to the adjoining building and now, having removed the damaged section of canopy, the walkway is safe to use too.”
The crews were at the scene for about an hour.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to ring police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.