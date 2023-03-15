Train operator urges Wigan passengers to check timetables ahead of more strikes
Wigan rail passengers are being urged to “check before you travel” ahead of more strike disruption.
The RMT union is staging further walk-outs on Thursday and Saturday March 16 and 18 in their ongoing dispute with train operator Northern over pay and conditions.
A few services will run on those days but the industrial action is also expected to have knock-on detrimental effects on the Friday and Sunday of this week too.
Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.
“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”