News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
502 Bad Gateway

502 Bad Gateway

Train operator urges Wigan passengers to check timetables ahead of more strikes

Wigan rail passengers are being urged to “check before you travel” ahead of more strike disruption.

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:08 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:08 GMT

The RMT union is staging further walk-outs on Thursday and Saturday March 16 and 18 in their ongoing dispute with train operator Northern over pay and conditions.

A few services will run on those days but the industrial action is also expected to have knock-on detrimental effects on the Friday and Sunday of this week too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Teachers at more than 50 Wigan schools will walk out this week for two more days...
Northern Regional Director Chris Jackson
Northern Regional Director Chris Jackson
Northern Regional Director Chris Jackson
Most Popular

Chris Jackson, regional director for Northern, said: “We’re expecting the skeleton services we can run to be very busy – so customers should plan ahead and check before they travel.

“Given the reduced timetable only runs until 7pm, I’m very keen to stress that people should check their ‘last train home’ on those dates – so that customers don’t find themselves stranded at the wrong end of the line as a result of this action by the RMT.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Northern will run an amended strike timetable on the affected days, with a 12-hour operation on selected routes from 7am to 7pm.

For more information, customers should visit: www.northernrailway.co.uk/strikes

WiganChris JacksonRMT