Trainline issues important update for Wigan Warriors fans

By Sian Jones
Published 10th Oct 2024, 15:45 BST
Wigan Warriors fans have been warned to allow longer for their journeys to the Grand Final this weekend.

Matty Peet’s side will take on Hull KR at Old Trafford on Saturday (October 12).

Fans are being urged to expect busy services with Deansgate station closing at 6pm due to the event.

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR in this year's Super League Grand Final

An update by Trainline said: “If you are travelling to the Rugby Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, please be aware that train services in and around Manchester are expected to be busy. Deansgate station will also be closed from 18:00 as a result of the event.

"Please use alternative Manchester stations during this time, allow longer for your journey and consider travelling via alternative routes if you can. For assistance, please speak to a member of station staff or contact Passenger Assist on 0800 1385560.”

Fans should also be advised some services will be replaced by buses between Wigan and Bolton due to electrification works between the towns.

