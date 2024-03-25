Two cars left badly damaged after smashing into each other at traffic lights

Emergency services were called out to a head-on collision involving two cars at a busy Wigan borough junction.
By Alan Weston
Published 25th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
An eyewitness reported it happened at the lights near the Asda store on Atherleigh Way, Leigh, on Saturday afternoon. Traffic was at a standstill and was being diverted.

Pictures taken at the scene showed a blue and a red car with extensive damage to the bonnet area as a result of having collided head-on.

The scene of the crash on Atherleigh Way, Leigh
GMP confirmed they were called out to reports of a road traffic collision at around 2.35pm on Saturday (March 23). However there were no reports of anyone being seriously injured.

The road where the accident happened was closed for nearly two hours and re-opened at 4.20pm.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: “At just before 3pm on Saturday, March 23, two fire engines from Leigh and Atherton fire stations plus the technical response unit from Leigh fire station attended a crash involving two cars on Atherleigh Way, Leigh.

“Crews worked alongside colleagues from Greater Manchester Police and North West Ambulance Service to make the scene safe and were in attendance for around 30 minutes.”

