Two people injured in Wigan crash involving driving school car
A man was taken to hospital after the learner Volkswagen Polo and Nissan Juke collided on Wigan Road, Hindley, near to La Cava restaurant at around 9.50am today (December 18).
A council worker, who took a picture as they passed, said: “The fire brigade and ambulance were both there and I saw a chap being taken into the back of an ambulance. He looked more shaken up than suffering from any physical injuries.”
A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers were called to the scene of a collision between two vehicles on Wigan Road at 9.50am and that one carriageway needed to be closed to traffic.
A spokesperson for the North West Ambulance Service said: “We were called to the scene of a collision at 9.50am, and sent both an ambulance and a rapid response vehicle.
“There were two walking wounded and we took one male in his 30s to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.”
