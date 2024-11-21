Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pre-Christmas public transport in Wigan and beyond is set to be hit by industrial action.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 200 bus and tram network workers – not drivers – employed by Transport for Greater Manchester (TGM) have voted in favour of strike action over pay.

Unison members too have elected for a walk-out.

The predominantly low paid workers say they are angry at having suffered years of below inflation pay rises that have resulted in their wages falling in real terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan's bus services are set to be affected by industrial action next month after drivers voted for a walk-out

The workers have rejected a £1,290 pay increase offer and are demanding “a rise that reflects the increased cost of living and reverses the fall in the value” of their wages.

After a strike vote, at least 14 days must elapse before a walk-out which means it is likely to begin in the first week of December, when Christmas shopping, festive events and works outings are peaking.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Transport for Greater Manchester workers have seen their wages eroded year after year. The current pay offer does nothing to rectify that.

"They are absolutely right to strike and they have Unite’s full support in doing so.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike action will be announced in the coming days and will impact ticketing, passenger assistance and information services across the Greater Manchester bus and tram network.

TGM claims it cannot provide a better offer because it is tied to one tabled by the Passenger Transport Forum (PTF) of which the West Midlands and West Yorkshire Combined Authorities are also members.

Unite points out that other regional transport authorities have left the PTF, however, to negotiate pay deals directly.

Unite regional officer Howard Percival said: “Any disruption caused to the travelling public will be entirely the fault of Transport for Greater Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Its use of the Passenger Forum is just an excuse to try to get out of paying these workers fairly.

“Strike action can still be avoided but that will require TGM sitting down with Unite and tabling an offer our members can accept.”

TfGM managing director Steve Warrener said: “Whilst union members have voted in favour of industrial action over pay, we’re committed to continuing discussions with the aim of avoiding strikes and minimising any impact on our passengers.

"We are proud to be a long-standing member of the Greater Manchester Good Employment Charter, with real living wage accreditation.”

News of disruption to bus and tram services comes in the wake of heavy criticism of Northern trains as highlighted in a BBC report.

Large scale cancellations of trains and carriages so overcrowded that they cause passengers to faint were among the issues raised by service users.

TfGM’s pay award is made as part of the Passenger Transport Forum alongside the West Midlands Combined Authority and West Yorkshire Combined Authority. The PTF’s offer is in line with that made to the unions by the Local Government Association for those working in local government.

The offer of a £1,290 increase for all staff up to and including those on an annual salary of £52,866 was previously rejected by the unions. Employees above this threshold were offered a 2.5 per cent increase.

Union members balloted include those in office-based roles, as well as frontline staff at the interchanges and Information and Ticket Offices.

Action does not include frontline transport workers such as Metrolink drivers and staff or bus drivers.