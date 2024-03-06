Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Due to the incident between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western, some lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.

Disruption is expected until 8:30am.

Where possible services will divert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Passengers are being urged to check their journey

In the direction of Wigan North Western only, Prescot, Eccleston Park, Thatto Heath, St Helens Central, Garswood and Bryn stations will not be served.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers requiring these stations from Liverpool Lime Street are advised to board services to Wigan and travel back towards Liverpool Lime Street, where services continue to call at all stations.

All ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.