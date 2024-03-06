Wigan commuters urged to check before they travel due to broken down train
Due to the incident between Liverpool Lime Street and Wigan North Western, some lines are blocked. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or diverted.
Disruption is expected until 8:30am.
Where possible services will divert.
In the direction of Wigan North Western only, Prescot, Eccleston Park, Thatto Heath, St Helens Central, Garswood and Bryn stations will not be served.
Customers requiring these stations from Liverpool Lime Street are advised to board services to Wigan and travel back towards Liverpool Lime Street, where services continue to call at all stations.
All ticket restrictions have been lifted during this disruption.
Rail replacement will operate between Huyton and Wigan North Western and a coach will depart Huyton at 8am, calling at all stops to Wigan North Western.