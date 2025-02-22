Wigan taxi drivers are campaigning against new rules which state all hackney carriages have to be wheelchair accessible.

They fear the requirement will be costly for drivers and could see them switching to private hire or operating in other local authorities.

They are calling on Wigan Council to instead accept a mixed fleet of vehicles.

A hackney carriage taxi rank

David Lawrie, director of the National Private Hire and Taxi Association, said there was “no justification” for every hackney carriage to be wheelchair accessible.

He said: “There are a number of problems with wheelchair accessible vehicles. They are expensive to buy, especially with local authorities pushing towards electric or hybrid vehicles – you are looking at £100,000.

"Ninety per cent of disabled people can’t get in them because they are too high, so you are actually discriminating against people with disabilities.”

Mr Lawrie said drivers may switch to private hire vehicles or work in other areas, rather than spend so much money on a car.

He says he had a wheelchair accessible vehicle for four years, but it was only used eight times to transport people using a wheelchair.

Mr Lawrie launched a petition against the change, which has been signed by more than 400 people.

He said: “The petition is to maintain a mixed fleet. We are not saying don’t have any, we are simply saying there should be a mixed fleet policy.”

Charles Oakes, from the Hackney Drivers and Private Hire Association, said: “There is a petition by drivers and members of the public in Wigan because we believe it’s a backwards step. It’s a step which drivers will not be able to afford and it will see the end of hackney carriages all over the country.”

He believes passengers who cannot get into wheelchair accessible vehicles will switch to private hire, so the drivers will lose trade.

Julie Middlehurst, Wigan Council’s assistant director for infrastructure and regulatory services, said: “Wigan Council has joined all Greater Manchester authorities in committing to making all hackney carriage vehicles wheelchair accessible.

“Many wheelchair users rely on public transport and it’s important our local transport network is accessible, welcoming and fair.

“Residents shouldn’t have to be forced to wait at a taxi rank for a wheelchair accessible vehicle to come along, just because they have a disability.”