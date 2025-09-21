Residents were largely breathing a sigh of relief this morning in Wigan as homes were spared further floods in spite of yesterday’s (Saturday September 20) long deluge.

Several parts of the borough, including Platt Bridge and Hindley, have been the focal point for catastrophic flooding in recent years, not least on New Year’s Day this year.

And as the downpours continued throughout the day, there were serious fears that there could be a recurrence.

But local fire stations this morning reported little need for activity, a Wigan crew having to go out only once to help a woman out of her car after it stalled in water at the notoriously flood-prone Newtown Asda roundabout.

Wigan Lower Road in Stanish Lower ground awash

Makerfield MP Josh Simons, who has been campaigning for better flood defences in parts of his constituency, reported that there were concerns about water levels on several roads, including Lincoln Drive at Ashton and Grasmere Avenue in Hindley, and council workers turned out to provide sandbags.

But the rain abated just in time for homes not be inundated.

It was a similar situation on Bickershaw Lane in Abram and Bolton House Road in Bickershaw.

A flood alert was put out over concerns that the River Douglas might burst its banks between Appley Bridge and Wigan but again the rain petered out just in time.

For the most part it was roads that were awash. Chorley Road in Standish and Wigan Lower Road in Standish Lower Ground, for example, being routes which locals were warned to be careful about using.

The rain stopped in the small hours and the rest of this week is now forecast to be largely dry.