Wigan's motorists will have seven road closures to be aware of on the National Highways network locally in the coming weeks.

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

M6 until 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6 until 6am December 16, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

M6 until December 14, slight delays:: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 12, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 11, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junction 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for electrical works.

M6, from 9pm December 16 to 6am December 20, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M58, from 8pm December 17 to 6am December 18, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 27 to 25 - carriageway closure for structure - maintenance.

