Wigan's motorists have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows them beginning in the coming days:

M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 23 to 22 - carriageway closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 7, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule

M6, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 24 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).

M58, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 8, moderate delays: M58 eastbound and westbound, junctions 6 to 5 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of Amey.

