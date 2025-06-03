Wigan motorway and major A-road works in the coming days
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows them beginning in the coming days:
M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 23 to 22 - carriageway closure for litter clearance on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 9pm June 5 to 5am June 7, slight delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
M6, from 9pm June 6 to 5am June 8, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 25 to 24 - carriageway closure for horticulture (cutting and planting).
M58, from 9pm June 7 to 5am June 8, moderate delays: M58 eastbound and westbound, junctions 6 to 5 - carriageway closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of Amey.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its schedule.
