Wigan motorway and major A-road works in the coming days

By Clara Margotin
Published 17th Jun 2025, 04:55 BST
Drivers in and around Wigan will have five National Highways road closures to watch out for now and the coming days.

And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays, with motorists facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

M58 until 6am September 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 22 to 27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in its scheduleplaceholder image
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm June 20 to 6am June 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance.

M6, from 9pm June 23 to 6am June 27, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 21A to 26 - carriageway closure for signs on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm June 25 to 5am June 27, moderate delays: M58 eastbound and westbound, junction 5 - six lane closures and carriageway closures due to maintenance works.

M58, from 9pm June 27 to 5am June 28, moderate delays: M6 northbound, junctions 25 to 26 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

