Wigan rail services hit as Avanti West Coast train managers strike

Wigan rail passengers are being warned of disruption to services because of strikes by train managers.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Avanti West Coast will walk out on New Year’s Eve and January 2 in a dispute over rest day working.

Avanti advised its customers to travel either side of the strikes, saying a “significantly reduced“ timetable will be in place on strike days.

Fewer services will run during limited operating hours and trains which will run are expected to be busy.

An Avanti West Coast train at Wigan North Western

On Tuesday, Avanti will run one train an hour between London Euston and each of Birmingham, Manchester, and Preston, with a limited service to Glasgow. One train every other hour between Liverpool and Crewe will also run.

On Thursday, it will run one train an hour between Euston and each of Wolverhampton (via Birmingham), Crewe and Manchester. There will be a limited service between Glasgow and Preston.

These trains will operate during limited hours on both dates – with the first train of the day leaving Euston around 8am and the last train of the day from Euston departing before 5pm.

The greatly reduced timetables will mean North Wales, Blackpool and Edinburgh have no Avanti West Coast services on strike days.

On December 31, there will be no Avanti West Coast trains to or from Macclesfield. On January 2, there will be no service to or from Warrington Bank Quay or Wigan North Western.

Kathryn O’Brien, executive director of customer experience, said: “We’re disappointed by the RMT calling strike action on December 31 and January 2. Our customers will face significantly disrupted journeys as a result, and I would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.

“On the two strike days we’ll have a significantly reduced service, so customers with tickets for December 31 or January 2 are strongly advised to travel on alternative dates or claim a full fee-free refund. We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

RMT members who work as train managers at Avanti West Coast will be striking every Sunday from January 12 until May 25.

An RMT spokesman said: “Our members have resoundingly rejected Avanti’s latest offers in two referendums and sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union.”

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Avanti West Coast created this dispute by ignoring train managers’ concerns and presenting offers those members deemed unacceptable.

“The company must come forward with a revised proposal so we can avoid more strike action further into 2025.”