Wigan railway station set to shut for five months as £100m electrification project continues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ince station will by shut from June 2 until November, with travellers being encouraged to use bus services instead.

More than £100m is being invested to install overhead line equipment carrying 25,000 volts of electricity over the railway and improve signalling between Wigan North Western station and Lostock Junction in Bolton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ince railway station

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project will ensure the track is ready for Northern’s longer, electric trains when they are introduced along the route.

It follows the closure of Hindley station for several months last year while work was carried out there.

At Ince, the pedestrian footbridge into the station will be replaced and the platforms extended so they are long enough for Northern’s trains to open all their doors.

Ince Green Lane road bridge will also be replaced, creating enough room for the overhead wires to safely sit beneath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work requires Ince station to be temporarily closed from June 2 until November.

Ince Green Lane road bridge will be closed from April 22 as Network Rail prepares for its reconstruction.

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director said: “I’m grateful to the people of Ince for their co-operation as we rebuild Ince Green Lane bridge and upgrade Ince station as part of the electrification of the line.

“The work will allow for smoother, greener journeys as Northern’s electrified trains will be able to use the new infrastructure for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the closure, trains will continue to run on both the Atherton and Westhoughton routes between Wigan and Manchester but they will not stop at Ince.

Craig Harrop, regional director for Northern in the North West, said: “Whilst there will be short-term disruption, this work by Network Rail represents a major investment in the railway infrastructure that will benefit future rail services from Ince. We thank customers for their patience while the work is carried out.”

A diversionary route will be in place for motorists throughout the bridge closure.

Network Rail and Northern are working with Transport for Greater Manchester to promote the bus services for passengers travelling to and from Ince. For information on buses, visit www.beenetwork.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From July, a temporary walkway over the road bridge will be in place for pedestrians. Until then, pedestrians will be able to use Ince Green Lane bridge. The temporary walkway will be kept open as much as possible, but Network Rail is warning it will be closed during some of the work.

To make way for the electrified overhead lines, Network Rail is overhauling 17 structures along the route.

While work like this is planned to cause the least possible disruption to rail passengers, a railway closure will also be needed in September.

During that time, replacement buses along the route will keep people on the move between Wigan North Western, Westhoughton, Daisy Hill, Hindley and Lostock.