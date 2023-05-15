The study showed the best UK areas for taking the driving theory test, with 21 locations only having one-week waiting lists – and Wigan being one of them.

This compared with waits of 17 or 18 weeks in other parts of the country.

The research, carried out by motoring experts at Bill Plant Driving School, also revealed the best UK areas to pass the practical and theory driving test, as well as the areas with the longest average test waiting times.

On average, it takes 52 hours of driving lessons to qualify, but practical and theory tests have been harder to come by.

