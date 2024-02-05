Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M58, from 8pm February 9 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M602, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, 11 to 12 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm February 12 to 6am February 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 8pm February 13 to 5am February 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm February 15 to 5am February 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent on behalf of National Highways.

A580, from 9pm February 19 to 6am February 26, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.