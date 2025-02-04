Wigan road closures: eight for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid this week.

But drivers will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 8: M6 both directions J21A to J26 – carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M58, from 9pm February 6 to 5am February 7: M58 eastbound, J5 to Orrell – lane closure for litter clearance.

• M6, from 9pm February 10 to 5am February 12: M6 both directions J27 to J28 – lane closure for barriers.

• M58, from 9pm February 10 to 6am February 17: M6 both directions J21A to J26 – carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• M6, from 9pm February 11 to 5am February 13: M6 northbound, 26 to 26 – lane closure for signs.

• M6, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15: M6 southbound, J23 to J23 – lane closure for signs.

• M6, from 9pm February 13 to 5am February 15: M6 southbound, J26 to J26 – lane closure for signs.

• M6, from 9pm February 17 to 6am February 19, slight delays: M6 both directions J26 to J27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included.