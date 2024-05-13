Wigan road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
The latest works list shows five closures are due to start over the next two weeks.
• M6, from 8am May 13 to 11am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to 27 – lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal.
• M6, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 18, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 27 to 26 – lane closure for communications.
• M58, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays: M58 eastbound, junction 5 to Orrell – lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.
• A580, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• M6, from 8pm May 27 to 6am June 1, slight delays: M6 northbound, junction 26 to 27 – lane closure for communications.
