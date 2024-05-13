Wigan road closures: five for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan's motorists have five road closures to avoid nearby this week.

The latest works list shows five closures are due to start over the next two weeks.

• M6, from 8am May 13 to 11am May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 26 to 27 – lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway – reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 8pm May 13 to 6am May 18, slight delays: M6 southbound, junction 27 to 26 – lane closure for communications.

• M58, from 8pm May 16 to 5am May 17, slight delays: M58 eastbound, junction 5 to Orrell – lane closure for sweeping of carriageway.

• A580, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.