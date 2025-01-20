Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways that these closures will begin over the next two weeks:

A580, from 9pm January 20 to 6am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J21A to J26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J24 to J28 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm January 27 to 5am January 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J27 to J25 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M58, from 9pm January 27 to 6am February 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J21A to J26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm February 3 to 6am February 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions J21A to J26 - carriageway closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.