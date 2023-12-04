News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan road closures: five for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have five road closures to contend with on the National Highways network in the area this week and next.
By Marieta Marinova
Published 4th Dec 2023, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the closures beginning over the next fortnight:

Read More
Wigan police make three arrests as part of borough crime crackdown
None of the forthcoming road closures is deemed to cause severe delaysNone of the forthcoming road closures is deemed to cause severe delays
None of the forthcoming road closures is deemed to cause severe delays
Most Popular

M6, from 9pm December 6 to 5am December 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for barriers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M6, from 9pm December 8 to 5am December 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 27 to 28 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

M6, from 9pm December 10 to 5am December 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junctions 28 to 27 - lane closure for barriers - permanent.

A580, from 9pm December 11 to 6am December 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm December 15 to 5am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to J27 - lane closure for barriers.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWigan