Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M60, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M62 westbound, junctions 11 to 10 - carriageway closure for drainage.

• A580, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21A to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 - narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART Construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 - lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.