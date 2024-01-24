News you can trust since 1853
Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have four road closures to avoid in the area on the National Highways network over the coming days.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 24th Jan 2024, 15:51 GMT
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures have started or are due to start over the next two weeks:

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
•A580 until 6am January 29, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm January 26 to 5am January 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to J27 - lane closure for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 9pm January 29 to 6am February 5, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm February 5 to 6am February 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

