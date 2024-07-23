Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan's motorists have four road closures to avoid nearby this week.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows one closure already in place will carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm July 15 to 6am July 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

Three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

National Highways warns of four road closures in Wigan

• A580, from 9pm July 22 to 6am July 29, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 8pm July 24 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 26 to 27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.