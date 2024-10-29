Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest expected works list shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A580, from 9pm October 21 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane and carriageway closures due to improvement work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• M6, from 9pm October 11 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways warns of four road closures in Wigan

Two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm October 28 to 6am November 4, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junction 21A -26 lane and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm November 4 to 6am November 11, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.