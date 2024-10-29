Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
The latest expected works list shows two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A580, from 9pm October 21 to 6am October 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane and carriageway closures due to improvement work.
• M6, from 9pm October 11 to 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
Two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9pm October 28 to 6am November 4, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junction 21A -26 lane and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• M6, from 9pm November 4 to 6am November 11, moderate delays: M6 North and southbound, junction 21A-26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.