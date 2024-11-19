Wigan road closures: four for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
A580 until 6am November 25, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/Upgrade on behalf of Costain.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm November 26 to 6am November 28, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.
M6, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
