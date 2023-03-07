And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• M6, from 9pm March 1 to 6am April 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions J26 to J29 - carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 -to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART Construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 24, 25 and 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days:

• A580, from 9pm March 6 to 6am March 12, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 21A to 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to SMART improvement works.