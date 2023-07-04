News you can trust since 1853
Wigan road closures: four for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have four road closures to avoid or factor in on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

And one of them is expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing a wait of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The latest expected works list shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week
• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to the M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M6, from 9pm July 5 to 5am July 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions – junctions 28 to 27 - lane closure for barriers.

• M58, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound, carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

