Wigan road closures: four for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have four nearby road closures to avoid, or at least be mindful of, on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:02 BST

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The latest expected works list shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week
• M6, from 9pm July 9 to 5am July 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 28 to junction 27 - lane closure for barriers.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And one more closure will begin over the next two weeks:

• M58, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound – carriageway closure due to maintenance works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

