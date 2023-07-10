Police are appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage following the terrifying incident in a residential cul-de-sac in Worsley Mesnes.

Officers were called to Fisher Close at around 10pm on Saturday July 8 after it was reported that a shot had been fired at an address.

Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, where a gun was fired

Thankfully no-one was injured and with a number of lines inquiry ongoing, officers are now appealing to the local public to help with the investigation.

No arrests have so far been made.

Investigations have revealed that two cars may have been used by the offenders during a number of incidents in the build-up the to the gun discharge.

The first is a black Vauxhall Corsa, registration PK21NBB and the second a black Peugeot 308 with the registration YD59 RVJ. Both these vehicles have now been recovered.

Officers are appealing for dashcam, doorbell, CCTV footage or eyewitness accounts of these cars acting suspiciously in the Abram area including Rose Avenue where a man was stabbed in an aggravated burglary in the small hours of Friday July 7. Police are not saying if there are links between the stabbing and shooting.

Police also want footage of the vehicles in Prestt Grove and Fisher Close, Worsley Mesnes, and anyone with information are encouraged to get in touch in full confidence to help with the investigation.

Det Supt Simon Hurst of GMP’s Wigan district said: “We understand any incidents involving firearms can raise some serious concern in the community and since the report on Saturday night we have been working hard to establish the full circumstances.

"I am appealing for witnesses who have seen the vehicles and their occupants in the days leading up to the discharge and I am especially interested to hear from anyone in the area of Fisher Close both during the early hours of Saturday July 8 and then later that night around 10pm.

"This will enable us to understand the movements to help with our inquiries.

“Patrols remain in place to provide visible reassurance whilst we continue to identify those responsible and I would urge the local community to report anything they may have seen out of the ordinary from the weekend.

“You can do this by calling 0161 856 7501 or 101 quoting incident 3918 of 08/07/2023.