News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Marksman charged with Chris Kaba's murder to be named publicly
Hundreds of Safestyle workers made redundant as firm goes bust
Matthew Perry, star of Friends, has died aged 54
Nottingham ice hockey player dies following neck injury
Flash floods hit the UK - and Storm Ciaran is also on the way

Wigan road closures: four for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have four road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Will Grimond
Published 30th Oct 2023, 15:45 GMT- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Read More
Police warning for car owners as thieves target vehicles in the borough
Three of the road projects are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.Three of the road projects are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Three of the road projects are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 8pm October 30 to 6am November 1, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - carriageway closure for communications.

• M60, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M62 westbound, junctions 11 to 10 - lane closure and slip road closure for maintenance works.

• A580, from 9pm November 6 to 6am November 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M6, from 9pm November 6 to 5am November 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lanes two and three closure and hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWiganM62