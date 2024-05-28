Wigan road closures: nine for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
and live on Freeview channel 276
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
M6 until 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications.
A580 until 6am June 3, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6 until 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for litter clearance.
M58, from 9pm May 29 to 5am May 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 26 at Orrell - carriageway closure for communications.
M6, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction J27 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.