Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid in the area on the National Highways network over the next week or two.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

M6 until 6am June 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A580 until 6am June 3, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

M6 until 5am May 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for litter clearance.

M58, from 9pm May 29 to 5am May 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 southbound, junction 26 at Orrell - carriageway closure for communications.

M6, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M6, from 8pm June 3 to 6am June 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M62, from 8pm June 3 to 5am June 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm June 10 to 6am June 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, junction J27 - carriageway closure for signs - erection.

M6, from 9pm June 10 to 6am June 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.