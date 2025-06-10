Wigan's motorists have just one upcoming road closure to avoid nearby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows a carriageway closure on the M6 in both directions between junctions 21A and 26 from 9pm on June 23 to 6am on June 27.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.