Wigan road closures: one for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wigan's motorists have just one upcoming road closure to avoid nearby.
But the news isn't too bad, as it is only expected to cause slight delays of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows a carriageway closure on the M6 in both directions between junctions 21A and 26 from 9pm on June 23 to 6am on June 27.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.