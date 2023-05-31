Wigan road closures: seven for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Five of the road closures are expected to cause moderate delays

• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to J27 - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M58, from 9pm May 30 to 6am June 5, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.

• M60, from 9pm June 3 to 5am June 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M62 eastbound, junctions 11 to 12 - lane closure for communications.

• A580, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• A580, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a - 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.