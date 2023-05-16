Three are expected to cause moderate delays, with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list shows three closures already in place will continue. They are:

Roadworks will be carried out at several locations

• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 26 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 23-27 – narrow lanes with 50mph restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

Four closures are due to begin:

• M6, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

• M58, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a-26 – lane closure for construction improvement.

• M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 – lane closures for drainage works.

• M6, from 9pm May 22 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.