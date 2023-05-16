Wigan road closures: seven for motorists to avoid this week
Wigan's motorists have seven road closures to avoid on the National Highways network this week.
Three are expected to cause moderate delays, with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list shows three closures already in place will continue. They are:
• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 6am May 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junction 26 to 27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 23-27 – narrow lanes with 50mph restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.
• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
Four closures are due to begin:
• M6, from 9pm May 15 to 5am May 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• M58, from 9pm May 15 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 21a-26 – lane closure for construction improvement.
• M6, from 9.30am to 3pm on May 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junction 27 – lane closures for drainage works.
• M6, from 9pm May 22 to 5am May 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junction 27 – lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
National Highways is responsible for motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included.