News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Investigation launched after woman hit by Met police vehicle dies
All boat operations suspended from Bournemouth Pier
‘Massive gas blast’ sees woman rushed to hospital
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets

Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby this week.
By Will Grimond
Published 6th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.

Read More
Proposals for fire service shake-up could see 'enhanced rescue station' in Wigan...

They are:

This week's roadworksThis week's roadworks
This week's roadworks
Most Popular

• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to J27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

A further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A580, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• A580, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

• M60, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 11 to junction 10 – carriageway closure for drainage.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.

Related topics:WiganM62