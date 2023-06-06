Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week.
They are:
• M58, from 9pm April 1 to 6am June 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to J27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
• M6, from 5am April 14, 2021 to 5am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junction 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart construction works.
• M6, from 5am April 9, 2021 to 6am September 30, 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24, 25 and 26 – lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
A further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A580, from 9pm June 5 to 6am June 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• A580, from 9pm June 12 to 6am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21A-26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
• M60, from 9pm June 18 to 5am June 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M62 westbound, junction 11 to junction 10 – carriageway closure for drainage.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in its schedule.