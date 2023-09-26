Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 23 to 27 – narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 Smart Construction works.
M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 - lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
A580, from 9pm September 25 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M58, from 9pm September 28 to 5am September 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction five to Orrell Island - lane closure for drainage.
A580, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 7, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M58, from 9pm October 9 to 5am October 10, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): A577 northbound and southbound – carriageway closure due to maintenance works.