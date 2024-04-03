Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
Wigan motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
Two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows the closures which will begin over the next two weeks:
- M6 southbound from 8pm April 2 until 6am April 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 28 to junction 27 - lane closure due to electrical works.
- M6, from 9pm April 2 until 6am April 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): both directions junction 27 to junction 26 - lane closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
- M6 northbound, from 8pm April 8 until 6am April 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
- M6 southbound, from 8pm April 11 until 5am April 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 27 to junction 26 - lane closure for structure maintenance.
- M6 northbound, from 8pm April 15 until 6am April 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): junction 26 to junction 27 - lane closures and hard shoulder running for carriageway reconstruction/renewal.
- A580, from 9pm April 15 until 6am April 20, moderate delays (between 10 and 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junction 21A to junction 26 lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.
