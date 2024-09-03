Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am September 25, moderate delays: M6 both directions, junctions 26 to 27 - hard shoulder running for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 12, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
A580, from 8pm September 9 to 6am September 20, moderate delays : A580 both directions Golborne Roundabout to Stanley Bank Way, junction - carriageway closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.
M58, from 9pm September 9 to 5am September 10, slight delays: M58 eastbound, junctin 5 to A577 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M58, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 12, slight delays: M58 eastbound, junction 5 to A577 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
M6, from 8pm September 16 to 6am September 19, slight delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 28 - lane closure for signs - maintenance on behalf of National Highways.
