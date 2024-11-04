Wigan road closures: six for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
M6 until 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
M6 until 5am November 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:
M6, from 9pm November 4 to 6am November 11, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
M6, from 9pm November 10 to 5am December 28, moderate delays: M6 both directions junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for drainage.
A580, from 9pm November 18 to 6am November 25, moderate delays: M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.
M6, from 9pm November 18 to 5am November 19, moderate delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - carriageway closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.