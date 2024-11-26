Wigan's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming weeks.

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows two closures already in place which are expected to carry on this week:

M6 until 6am December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound, junction 27 exit slip lane two closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule

M6 until 6am December 2, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of Costain.

And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm November 26 to 6am November 28, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.

And a further three closures will begin over the next two weeks:

M6, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays: M6 southbound, junctions 27 to 26 - lane closure for communications.

M6, from 8pm December 6 to 6am December 7, slight delays: M6 northbound, and southbound, junctions 25 to 27 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

M6, from 8pm December 9 to 6am December 14, slight delays: M6 northbound, junctions 26 to 27 - lane closure for electrical works.

