Wigan road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight
And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M6, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J26 to J24 – police embargo for highspeed camera testing.
• M6, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J27 to J24 – carriageway closure for structure maintenance.
• M6, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J22 to J27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.