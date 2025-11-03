Wigan road closures: three for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

By Sonja Tutty
Published 3rd Nov 2025, 15:45 GMT
What's on in Wigan (November 3-9)
Wigan's motorists will have three road closures to avoid this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• M6, from 9pm November 3 to 6am November 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 southbound, J26 to J24 – police embargo for highspeed camera testing.

National Highways warns of three upcoming road closuresplaceholder image
National Highways warns of three upcoming road closures

• M6, from 8pm November 10 to 6am November 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J27 to J24 – carriageway closure for structure maintenance.

• M6, from 8pm November 17 to 6am November 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M6 both directions J22 to J27 – carriageway closure for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice