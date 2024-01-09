Wigan road closures: three for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight
And all three are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing hold-ups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
A580, from 9pm January 8 to 6am January 13, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
A580, from 9pm January 15 to 6am January 20, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.
A580, from 9pm January 22 to 6am January 29, moderate delays: M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.