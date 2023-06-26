News you can trust since 1853
Wigan road closures: two for motorists to avoid or be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have two road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
Published 26th Jun 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Both of the road works are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.Both of the road works are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27: narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.

• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.

