Wigan road closures: two for motorists to avoid or be aware of over the next fortnight
But the news isn't too bad, with both of them only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M6, from 5am April 14 2021 to 5am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 23 to 27: narrow lanes with 50mph speed restrictions due to M6 SMART construction works.
• M6, from 5am April 9 2021 to 6am September 30 2023, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 northbound and southbound, junctions 24 to 26 lane closures on slip roads due to improvements.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads are not included in their schedule.