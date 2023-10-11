Wigan road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

M6, from 9pm October 19 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.