Wigan road closures: two for motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have two road closures on major roads to avoid nearby on the National Highways network in the coming days.
By Sonja Tutty
Published 11th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
And one of them is expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks:

M6, from 9pm October 16 to 6am October 23, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeksThe latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures are due to start over the next two weeks
M6, from 9pm October 19 to 5am October 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M6 both directions, junctions 26 to junction 27 - lane closure for inspection/survey.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWigan