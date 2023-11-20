News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan roadworks: three major ones for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have three road closures to avoid in the area on the National Highways network over the coming days
By Sonja Tutty
Published 20th Nov 2023, 16:22 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 17:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are starting over the next two weeks:

Read More
three dramatic moment 999 crews save man from drowning in Wigan river is caught ...
The roadworks are planned for the M6 and A580 East Lancs RoadThe roadworks are planned for the M6 and A580 East Lancs Road
The roadworks are planned for the M6 and A580 East Lancs Road
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

M58, from 8.30pm November 20 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 6 to Orrell Roundabout - lane closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

A580, from 9pm November 27 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.

Related topics:National HighwaysWigan