Wigan roadworks: three major ones for motorists to be aware of over the next fortnight

Wigan's motorists will have three road closures to avoid in the area on the National Highways network over the coming days

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are starting over the next two weeks:

The roadworks are planned for the M6 and A580 East Lancs Road

M58, from 8.30pm November 20 to 5am November 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M58 eastbound, junction 6 to Orrell Roundabout - lane closure for communications.

M6, from 9pm November 20 to 6am November 27, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 North and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 – lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.

A580, from 9pm November 27 to 6am December 4, moderate delays (10 to 30 minutes): M6 north and southbound, junctions 21a to 26 - lane closures and carriageway closures due to improvement works.