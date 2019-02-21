Wigan through-road reopens as barrier is removed

A controversial Wigan through-road which has been closed for years will finally reopen as the barrier is removed.

The barrier between Spring Road and Walthew House Lane is set to be removed next week.

Wigan Council’s regulation committee approved the decision last year following recommendation from council officers who had undertaken extensive consultation with local residents and businesses.

The route is popular with HGV traffic and there were a number of complaints from residents who raised road safety concerns about the number of large vehicles using residential roads to try and access Martland Mill Business Park.

Opening up this link is hoped to improve highway safety and this type of initiative has been recommended in a Greater Manchester Casualty Reduction Partnership Scheme.

In preparation for opening up the road a number of additional traffic measures and highway improvement works have been undertaken.

These include the installation of a mini-roundabout at Spring Road and Walthew House Lane and resurfacing a section of highway carriageway along Walthew House Lane.

New 20mph speed limit signs have been installed along the route and a vehicle activated sign will also be installed on Walthew House Lane.

The prohibiting of waiting traffic regulation order (double yellow lines) has also been extended to the junction with Amber Court to prevent parking at the entrance to Heinz car park.

Paul Barton, director for environment at Wigan Council, said: “Before taking the decision to remove the barrier, council officers carried out a wide ranging consultation exercise with local residents and business.

"In addition, Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) have also been engaged to undertake a detailed analysis into the impact on the removal of the barriers would have on traffic flows in the area.

“The safety of our residents is our number one priority and we must do what we can to improve safety. Therefore, the council considers the opening up of this road to be the best option in terms of both road safety and the movement of large HGV’s travelling in this area.

"However, like all new traffic schemes we will closely monitor the impact on the roads and continue to work with Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) to mitigate this.

“The signed HGV route into Martland Mill Business Park will still be via Robin Park Road and Scot Lane.”