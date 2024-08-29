Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

State-of-the-art cameras which can automatically detect drivers using mobile phones behind the wheel or not wearing a seat belt are being trialled in Wigan.

The new ‘Heads Up’ technology from Acusensus captures footage of passing vehicles before the images are processed using artificial intelligence (AI) to detect potential offending drivers.

Footage deemed to contain evidence of an offence are sent for a secondary human check to confirm that an offence has occurred.

If an image shows that no offence has been committed, it is deleted immediately by the software and no further action will be taken.

This trial will be used by Safer Roads Greater Manchester as a traffic survey so we can understand how many drivers still choose to break the law.

This will be used to refine future road safety campaigns aiming to improve compliance of mobile phone and seat belt use by drivers.

Research shows that you are four times more likely to be in a crash if you use your phone while driving and twice as likely to die in a crash if you don’t wear a seat belt.

The new ‘Heads Up’ technology from Acusensus captures footage of passing vehicles before the images are processed using AI to detect potential offending drivers.

Peter Boulton, Transport for Greater Manchester’s Network Director for Highways, said: “In Greater Manchester we know that distractions and not wearing seat belts are key factors in a number of road traffic collisions on our roads which have resulted in people being killed or seriously injured.

“By utilising this state-of-the-art technology provided by Acusensus, we hope to gain a better understanding of how many drivers break the law in this way, whilst also helping to reduce these dangerous driving practices and make our roads safer for everyone.”

Heads Up, which can be mounted to a vehicle or a trailer, will be deployed at several locations across Greater Manchester from Tuesday September 3 on a trial basis.

Earlier this year Safer Roads Greater Manchester launched the ‘Touch.Screen’ campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of drivers becoming distracted while using a mobile phone.

The campaign was supported by Calvin Buckley, whose partner Frankie Julia Hough and their unborn daughter Neeve died after a speeding driver, who was filming himself reaching speeds of 123mph on the M66 in Bury, crashed into her car which had stopped on the hard shoulder.

Calvin, from Oldham, said in May at the launch of Touch.Screen: “Two people lost their lives as a result of someone using their phone while driving, and to put it simply my life was destroyed.

“It’s become quite common for people to use their phone to check messages, send photos or change the music while driving.

“But all it takes is a split second to become distracted, and when you take your eyes off the road anything could happen. You could hit another car, a pedestrian, injure or kill yourself.”

Between 2014 and 2023 138 people were killed or seriously injured following crashes in Greater Manchester where driver distraction was a contributing factor.

Of those deaths, 23 people lost their lives in an accident where the driver was using a mobile phone.

Driving while distracted is listed among the National Police Chiefs' Council’s ‘fatal four’ causes of road traffic collisions, alongside speeding, drink and drug driving, and not wearing a seat belt.

In 2020, one in four people killed in road traffic collisions in Greater Manchester wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Supt Gareth Parkin from Greater Manchester Police’s Special Operations said: “The road requires your full attention whatever your mode of transport.

"Distractions such as mobile phones and other handheld devices can cause you to lose your focus on the road and potentially miss an upcoming hazard.

“Using a mobile phone could result in a fine, ban, or worse still, put somebody’s life at risk.

“We know that wearing a seat belt is not just a life-saving habit, it is a legal requirement; that should be prioritised by every individual for their own well-being and the well-being of others on the road.

“We have seen some devastating incidents over the years which has significant impact on families, please don’t be the reason that prevents yourself or someone else from going home to their loved ones.”

The Acusensus camera system has been used by police forces and local highways authorities across the UK since it was first trialled by National Highways in 2021.

Geoff Collins, General Manager at Acusensus, said: “Using our 'Heads Up' technology will allow Safer Roads Greater Manchester to better understand the levels of distracted driving and seat belt wearing on their roads.

“The vast majority of drivers set out to be safe on every journey, but bad habits can creep in, resulting in a safety risk for everyone.

"This approach is the first step in encouraging better behaviour, ensuring safety for all road users.”