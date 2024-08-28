Security alert: Wigan police issue warning after attempted break-in
Police have urged homeowners to be on their guard following an attempted burglary in Wigan.
A break-in at an address on Brockhurst Walk in Worsley Mesnes is suspected to have happened at between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday August 22.
Officers investigating the crime say there is no evidence that the bid to gain entry was successful.
A social media post on Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “Police want to remind the public to remain vigilant with their addresses.
"Please ensure all windows and doors are locked, and store valuable items out of sight.
“If you were in the area and have any information, please email [email protected] or contact us using 101 quoting log number 1224 of 23rd August 2024.”