Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged homeowners to be on their guard following an attempted burglary in Wigan.

A break-in at an address on Brockhurst Walk in Worsley Mesnes is suspected to have happened at between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday August 22.

Officers investigating the crime say there is no evidence that the bid to gain entry was successful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police say the would-be intruder on Brockhurst Walk, Worsley Mesnes, appears to have been thwarted

A social media post on Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP read: “Police want to remind the public to remain vigilant with their addresses.

"Please ensure all windows and doors are locked, and store valuable items out of sight.

“If you were in the area and have any information, please email [email protected] or contact us using 101 quoting log number 1224 of 23rd August 2024.”